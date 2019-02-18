Slater Black, Jessica Booth take River Mile honours

Booth topped off a great season so far with her maiden River Mile win, coming out the water ahead of Hannah Counihan and Lize Muller, and ensuring her club, Infinity, retained the club trophy.

After having lost out in the last five years, PEA were back in winning form in the men's race.

The youngest swimmers in the Mile this year were Chase Jopson (6), and Jenna Thornton (7) while the oldest were Mally Richards (86) and Margaret Skinner (74).

Age also favoured the Blu_Smooth wetsuit Mile participants with Mark Edge showing his decades of experience to win ahead of Rob Smith and Craig Black while Rhiannon Farrell won the women's wetsuit Mile from Catherine Stark and Melanie Darlow.

Disabled athletes Charl Parkin and Lesley Lee successfully defended their titles in the Oracle Media Disabled Mile.

This year's new initiative of a R10,000 prize for the school with the most entries saw Collegiate Junior winning with just one entrant more than Herbert Hurd and six more than Clarendon Park.

Results are available on the River Mile website and the event will feature on SuperSport Showcase next month.

Pictures are available for download on the River Mile facebook page.

- Zsports Media