Sarri state of affairs: Blues face crunch United clash

Maurizio Sarri will be fighting to save his job when crisis club Chelsea face Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.

Sarri is in danger of being sacked after a dismal first season at Stamford Bridge, and crashing out of the FA Cup would push the Italian closer to the axe.

Chelsea suffered their heaviest defeat for 28 years when they were thrashed 6-0 at Manchester City last weekend, an indignity that came just weeks after a humiliating 4-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Amid claims Sarri had lost the support of his players, the former Napoli boss held clearthe-air talks last week in a bid to convince the squad to stick with him.

It is not the first time he has challenged Chelsea's stars after accusing them of being hard to motivate, questioning their mental strength and claiming they did not understand even the basics of his game plan.

Sarri's players are said to be unhappy with the Italian's uninspiring training methods and refusal to adapt his tactics to the players he has at his disposal.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante are all being asked to perform roles that are ill-suited to their strengths and so far Sarri's lengthy debriefs have made little difference.

While “Sarri-ball” was a big hit with Napoli, Chelsea have looked laboured for much of this season, struggling for cohesion in midfield and lacking cutting-edge up front.

Demanding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and influential director Marina Granovskaia are unlikely to spare Sarri unless results and performances improve soon.

“We know it’s a crucial moment. We have some very important matches.

“The first will be United. It’s very challenging,” Sarri’s assistant Gianfranco Zola said.

Responding to the mounting sense of gloom around Chelsea, Zola called on his squad to pull together.

“Nobody is pleased when you lose games the way we did recently. Not only the players, but the coaches and everyone,” he said.

“It’s a moment when we’ve been alternating the results, going from one good performance to a bad one.

“We have to be consistent. We all know this, and it’s important everyone understands the situation and is working on it.”

United caretaker coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects a strong game from his charges.

“I hate losing games and it seems like the boys hate losing games,” he said.

United were beaten by Chelsea in last season’s final, but much has changed at Old Trafford since May with the arrival of Solskjaer.