Benni McCarthy says his players are always talking about English side Manchester City

Benni McCarthy admits he is puzzled by the inconsistency of his Cape Town City side even if they are in contention to do the league and cup double this season.

A 3-0 weekend win over Highlands Park put City into the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup but left the coach both pleased and perplexed.

It was only after a half-time ‘kick up the proverbial’ that City shook off their lethargy to finish off an opponent they dominated for most of the match but still allowed to remain competitive.

“We need to play with more intelligence‚” said an obviously frustrated McCarthy after the final whistle at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

“We were slow to get going and we almost got punished before we got the wake up call.”

Highlands twice hit the woodwork in the first half before McCarthy laid into his side in the dressing room in the half-time break – provoking a reaction and not for the first time this season.

“It seems we only wake up after I’ve put a foot up their backsides. We are always missing the consistency that we needed. We have to learn to do it for 90 minutes not for 30 minutes or 45 minutes.

“These players are always talking about Manchester City and how they play and trying to emulate them but if they want to be like that they have to realise you have to do it on a continual basis. You can’t just do it for 45 minutes‚” added McCarthy.

City‚ who are seven points behind leaders Bidvest Wits but with a game in hand‚ resume their battle for league honours on Saturday when they play against Maritzburg United. It is a home game at the Athlone Stadium.

