Sharks unleash Fassi at fullback

The Sharks’ new and exciting backline prospect Aphelele Fassi will be making his Super Rugby debut when he starts at fullback against the Sunwolves on Saturday.

Fassi‚ who made a serious impact for the Sharks in their successful Currie Cup campaign last year‚ was always going to get game time this season because of the compressed nature of the tournament in a World Cup year.

However‚ Curwin Bosch’s shoulder knock sustained over the weekend meant that the 21-year-old jumped the queue even though the former was slated to start at 10 before his injury.

Fassi is good enough to play at Super Rugby level and his presence only helps to increase the Sharks’ already burgeoning back three stocks.

Fassi is the only player in the Sharks backline who has not been capped by the Springboks, with the likes of Lukhanyo Am‚ Makazole Mapimpi‚ S’bu Nkosi and Andre Esterhuizen all back in the reckoning.

Louis Schreuder will be captaining the side from scrumhalf.

Bosch’s absence means that Robert du Preez will start at flyhalf while the forwards have a familiar look to them.

They are packing an allSpringbok front row with Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira‚ Akker van der Merwe and Coenie Oosthuizen all starting, while Hyron Andrews and Ruan Botha start at lock.

The loose-forward complement is completed by Jacques Vermeulen‚ Tyler Paul and Daniel du Preez.

It is on the bench where there is a proper injection of youth with Kerron van Vuuren (hooker)‚ Khuthazani Mchunu (prop) and Phendulani Buthelezi (loose forward) all set to make their Super Rugby bows from the bench.