Giovanni Solinas’s chopping and changing as Kaizer Chiefs coach “killed players”‚ Amakhosi centreback Daniel Cardoso has said.

In a remarkably candid admission‚ Cardoso also revealed the Italian‚ who coached Chiefs for just five months until being replaced by Ernst Middendorp on December 9 after a muddled tenure‚ had his defence training against mannequins‚ not fellow players.

Cardoso said Solinas’s apparent favouritism of strikers Khama Billiat – who the coach referred to as the Lionel Messi of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) – and Leonardo Castro‚ while other players were subjected to a high frequency of rotation‚ was confusing for the squad.

The centreback‚ who began the season in shaky form‚ was asked about the confidence he showed on Saturday stepping up for the penalty that gave Chiefs a lead in the 1-1 Absa Premiership Soweto derby draw against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

“It’s all about confidence‚ and on the day I was very confident in taking the penalty‚” he said.