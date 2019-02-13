Blisteringly quick Anrich Nortje back for Warriors
Talented fast bowler makes welcome return after ankle surgery
Nortje, 25, has been out of action with an ankle injury since November 25 and has since had surgery on the troublesome joint. His unfortunate breakdown came just a week into the inaugural Mzansi Super League.
