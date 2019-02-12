Kings to miss fiery CJ in tour
CJ Velleman, whose ball fetching skills would have been invaluable in European conditions, was slapped with a ban by the Guinness PRO14 disciplinary committee.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.