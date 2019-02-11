SuperSport United in last-gasp victory

SuperSport United secured a 3-2 victory against Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership match at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The victory saw Matsatsantsa climb up to sixth place on the league standings, while Abafana Bes'thende remained 10th on the table.

Matsatsantsa were the better side in the early stages of the encounter and Nkosingiphile Gumede was the busier of the two goalkeepers.

The visitors deservedly grabbed two quick goals just before the half-hour mark.

Aubrey Modiba played a good cross in for Evans Rusike, who scored with a header from close range to make it 1-0 to SuperSport.

It was soon 2-0 to SuperSport when Teboho Mokoena played a great cross to an unmarked Mxolisi Macuphu, who scored on his debut.

Matsatsantsa continued to attack after doubling their lead, but Gumede made a decent save to ensure that the first half ended with SuperSport leading 2-0.

Abafana Bes'thende started the second stanza brightly and were awarded a penalty after quick forward Lerato Lamola was fouled in the Matsatsantsa box. Knox Mutizwa stepped up and he beat SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams to make it 2-1 for Arrows in the 57th minute.

The momentum was with Arrows and they managed to make it 2-2 in the 61st minute when Seth Parusnath finished off a cross from Danny Venter with a great header.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo introduced attack minded players George Lebese and James Keene, as the visitors looked to grab a late winning goal. That came when Teboho Mokoena beat Gumede in the 86th minute to seal SuperSport's 3-2 victory.

Baroka FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership match in Polokwane on Sunday afternoon.

The draw saw “Bakgaga” remain 14th on the league standings, while Phunya Sele Sele climbed up to fifth spot on the table.

The visitors grew in confidence as the match progressed, with Neo Maema working hard down the left-hand side for Celtic.

The midfielder played a long ball for Tshegofatso Mabasa, who outpaced his marker, before firing past Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze to make it 1-0 to Celtic in the 25th minute.

However, the lead only lasted for 10 minutes as Baroka managed to restore parity through an own-goal.

Celtic right-back Mpusana Tani headed the ball past onrushing keeper Patrick Tignyemb to make it 1-1 with the halftime break fast approaching.

Baroka managed to take the lead just before halftime when Mduduzi Mdantsane finished off a beautiful team goal to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Baroka went into a 2-1 lead at halftime. Bakgaga had a great opportunity to extend their lead following a good run by Collins Makgaga.

The pacey player beat two defenders and he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Tignyemb, who produced a brilliant save before the hour mark.

It was end-to-end stuff as Tignyemb made a great save to deny Jemondre Dickens, before the former set-up Mabasa, who grabbed his brace after outpacing his marker in the 72nd minute.

Both teams launched attacks in the closing stages of the game as they searched for a late winning goal, to no avail. –