Just like Eskom‚ Commonwealth Games champion Henri Schoeman ran out of power as he finished fourth in the Discovery World Cup crown in Cape Town on Sunday.

Loadshedding delayed the start of the men’s race by 15 minutes or so as organisers scrambled to source power for the timing system‚ but Schoeman still had a strong swim and cycle to transition first into the final run leg.

But when Briton Alex Yee powered past him early on that final 5km stretch‚ Schoeman was unable to counter.

“I had nothing in my legs‚” said Schoeman‚ who lost another two spots to Tony Smorgiewicz of the US and Joao Silva of Portugal in a sprint for the line.

There was also a delay in releasing the official results.