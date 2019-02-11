Newcomers claim line honours
Port Elizabeth long-distance runners Luyanda Tshangana and Stephanie Smith made remarkable debuts at the Bay Ultra 50km Marathon at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Saturday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.