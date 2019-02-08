Red tape rules out Warriors’ Nortje

PREMIUM

An odd red-tape scenario means the Warriors will be without star fast bowler Anrich Nortje for their opening Momentum One-Day Cup match against the Cape Cobras in Paarl on Friday (1.30pm). Nortje, who has been out of action since midway through the Mzansi Super League, has recovered from ankle surgery and was fit enough for selection.

