Red tape rules out Warriors’ Nortje
An odd red-tape scenario means the Warriors will be without star fast bowler Anrich Nortje for their opening Momentum One-Day Cup match against the Cape Cobras in Paarl on Friday (1.30pm). Nortje, who has been out of action since midway through the Mzansi Super League, has recovered from ankle surgery and was fit enough for selection.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.