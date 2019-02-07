Pieter-Steph du Toit soars to second Player of the Year Award

Pieter-Steph du Toit produced a remarkable feat when he was named the SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2018 on Thursday, marking the second time in three years that the athletic Springbok forward scooped the top award in South African rugby.

By walking away with the most prestigious title on offer in South African rugby, Du Toit became only the fifth player since 1992 to claim the crown more than once. The others are Bryan Habana (2005, 2007 and 2012), Schalk Burger (2004 and 2011), Jean de Villiers (2008 and 2013) and Fourie du Preez (2006 and 2009).

The 26-year-old Du Toit, who has collected 46 caps since his Test debut in 2013, was sublime in the green and gold last year. His efforts on the field saw him edge out fellow Boks Aphiwe Dyanyti, Franco Mostert, Handré Pollard and last year’s winner, Malcolm Marx, for the top award.

Apart from captaining the Boks in their season-opener against Wales in the USA, Du Toit made a staggering 202 tackles, 128 ball carries and took 28 lineouts in 14 Tests last year. He and Steven Kitshoff are the only players who featured in every Springbok match of 2018.

“This is a magnificent achievement for Pieter-Steph and very well deserved after a superb season for the Springboks and the DHL Stormers. On behalf of the entire South African rugby fraternity, I would like to congratulate him,” said SA Rugby President, Mr Mark Alexander.

“Pieter-Steph was a tireless work-horse for the Springboks in 2018 and apart from the many big hits and strong runs he put in, he also played a key leadership role within the team. He’s only 26 and by all accounts he still has his best years ahead – something I’m sure most Bok supporters will keep a very keen eye on.”

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby, said: “Pieter-Steph was simply superb last year and he thoroughly deserves this award. His contribution to the team, as a tireless work horse who never gives up, but also as one of the leaders in our squad, was invaluable, and I would like to congratulate him on this wonderful achievement.”

The Springbok Sevens team and their coach, Neil Powell, recorded a unique double when they were rewarded for another superb season in which they successfully defended their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title in dramatic fashion, by winning the awards for Team and Coach of the Year.

Dylan Sage, who made the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Dream Team for 2017/18, was named Springbok Sevens Player of the Year.