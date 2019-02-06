The South Africa Police Services (SAPS) will have a public order policing presence at the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium that can deal with any potential Please Call Me protest if one were to occur there on Saturday.

"Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom have been embroiled in lengthy settlement negotiations‚ which stalled last month.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi this week called on South Africans to boycott sporting events associated with Vodacom.

The cellphone network provider sponsors both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates‚ who will square off in Saturday's Absa Premiership Soweto derby. Kickoff is at 3.30pm.

Captain Lorraine van Emmerick‚ communications officer for Booysens Police Station‚ said the SAPS have contingency options available should the Please Call Me Movement decide to take their protest to FNB Stadium.