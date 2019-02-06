EP cricketers look to build momentum
Coach Piet Botha says players thrilled to get back on park
Speaking on Wednesday ahead of final preparations for the Boland match, Botha said the lack of game time prior to the clash has been frustrating.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.