Sport

Larsen's blueprint to keep Chippa United on track

Chilli Boys coach says experienced players will come in handy in last 11 games of season

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 February 2019

Larsen’s blueprint involves his team collecting at least five points from every three matches they play. By doing so, the coach will accumulate enough points to save the team from relegation.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...

Most Read

X