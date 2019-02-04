Old Grey deliver early blow to Madibaz 1
Old Grey had struggled in recent weeks, but they were up for the fight against a talented student side, who had thrashed PECC on Saturday by 156 runs thanks to big hundreds from David Masterson (163) and Josh van Heerden (142).
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.