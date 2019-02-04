Mosimane praises Tade and Zwane after Sundowns beat Asec

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is satisfied that his side did not concede a goal from a set-piece in their hardfought 3-1 Caf Champions League‚ group stages win over Asec Mimosas on Friday night at Loftus.

The Brazilians scored goals from Mosa Lebusa‚ Themba Zwane and debutant substitute Emiliano Tade‚ three days after he joined from AmaZulu during the week‚ while Asec found the back of the net from the penalty spot through Hamed Diomande.

“We played well in different phases of the game and if you see the last 15 minutes of the first half we were down a little bit. You have to understand that we went into this match from two losses in a row and you could see the players were not confident in the first half‚” said Mosimane after the match.

“I am just happy that we did not concede from a set-piece‚ which has been a problem for us over the past few games. From the first half I knew we will take the match but the issue was taking our opportunities because we did not take our chances AmaZulu in the league here earlier in the week.