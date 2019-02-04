City close the gap on Liverpool

Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick led Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday and back into second place in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

The victory put the pressure on Liverpool ahead of their trip to West Ham United on Monday. Jurgen Klopp’s side have 61 points with champions City on 59 and Tottenham Hotspur on 57.

It was Aguero’s 10th hattrick in the Premier League, a record bettered only by Alan Shearer, who scored 11.

The Argentine striker has netted 20 goals in all competitions this season – the sixth straight campaign he has reached that tally.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scored on his 100th Premier League appearance on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Leicester City that kept interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dream start going at his old club.

The victory moved United onto 48 points, two adrift of Chelsea in fourth place, while Leicester stayed 11th on 32.

At 21, Rashford is the youngest player to reach a century of top-flight appearances for Manchester United since Ryan Giggs in December.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino hailed supercharged Tottenham forward Son Heung-min as Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goals for Chelsea.

Spurs looked to be heading for their first league draw of the season at Wembley but Son’s 83rd-minute strike earned Pochettino’s men a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Chelsea thumped bottom side Huddersfield 5-0 thanks to two goals apiece from Higuain and Eden Hazard and a late header from David Luiz as they put their recent goalscoring problems firmly behind them.

Elsewhere, struggling Cardiff paid heartfelt tributes to Emiliano Sala, whose plane disappeared while he was flying from France on January 21 after signing for the club from Nantes, before beating Bournemouth 2-0. Tottenham are now just four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers consolidated their hold on seventh place by beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park, in a match interrupted when a black cat began scampering around the pitch.

Struggling Fulham were unable to recapture the spirit of their dramatic midweek comeback against Brighton, losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

Southampton conceded a penalty in added time to draw 1-1 at Burnley while the game between Brighton and Watford finished goalless.