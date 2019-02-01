Tributes after death of Edwin September
Tributes from friends and colleagues spoke volumes about the life and times of Dr Edwin September after the man known to many as a gentle giant died last week. September, who suffered from motor neuron disease, died on Monday last week at the age of 66 and his funeral was held in Salsoneville on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.