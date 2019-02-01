Sipamla delighted by Proteas call-up

Madibaz cricketer Lutho Sipamla was “surprised and shocked” to get a call-up to the Proteas cricket team, but is determined to make the most of the opportunity.

The 20-year-old fast bowler, who is in the second year of a business management degree, was named on Friday last week in the national squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

His selection comes after some impressive performances in the Mzansi Super League in 2018 when he finished the inaugural competition as the second-highest wicket-taker (16).

After the call informing him about his selection, he said he was “happy, nervous and emotional all at the same time”.

“It was not something I was expecting and although I know I have put in a lot of hard work it still came as something completely out of the blue.

“Of course it is very exciting for me because it has been a dream [to play for SA] since I was a young boy,” the former Grey High pupil said.

“Hopefully I will get a chance to play and I just want to go out there and make the most of my opportunity.

“I’m excited about my cricket at this stage and am looking forward to the challenge.”

In 2018 Sipamla, along with Madibaz colleague Tiaan Koekemoer, was selected for the University Sport SA side and at the start of the 20182019 season he was chosen for the Warriors franchise squad.

“When you play franchise cricket you have to be good and on point, and I had to work a lot on my execution and my consistency,” he said.

“Concentrating on that helped me to improve my overall game.”

Sipamla knows he has to keep his feet on the ground.

“My focus right now is on what lies ahead and to get over this one before looking too far ahead,” he said.

The first T20 international will be played in Cape Town on Friday.