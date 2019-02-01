Phala has been frozen out at United after a series off-the-field issues that Matthews did not want to delve into pending a disciplinary hearing‚ but the CEO has confirmed that the winger’s contract will not be renewed at the end of the season.

“His contract expires in June and definitely we won’t be renewing it. There were one or two loan options on the table this week that we evaluated but nothing came out of them and he will see out his contract with us‚” said Matthews.

“I am disappointed with the way the relationship is ending but he has been a good player for us and I like him a lot as a person. I watched him grow up at Highlands Park‚ Silver Stars‚ Platinum Stars and I also know his mother Susan very well.