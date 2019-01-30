Sevens star Seabelo Senatla used time after surgery to repair his body and mind for a full assault on the longer version of the game thanks to his first full fifteens preseason.

Senatla‚ who scored 224 tries for the Blitzboks on the HSBC World Sevens Series‚ has been straddling the two codes for over three years‚ which has resulted in a slower-than expected transition to fifteens.

Injuries have also hindered the flyer’s adaptation. Some of those setbacks were a result of a playing schedule that saw Senatla have no off-season for the better part of three years.

Groin surgery last July‚ though‚ ended any pressure to combine playing both codes and once he was back on his feet after two months‚ his focus has purely been on improving as a fifteens player.

“I haven’t had a pre-season for about four seasons‚ which made it difficult every time I came back to fifteens for two reasons‚” Senatla said.

“I was in the deep end in terms of gameplan and the systems‚ and I always had to try and catch up as I wasn’t part of the pre-season. Secondly I wasn’t always fully conditioned for fifteens.