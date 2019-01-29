Woodridge see off Bishops onslaught

Woodridge recorded an exciting victory by three wickets when they hosted Cape Town school Bishops in a first-team cricket fixture.

Bishops won the toss and elected to bat in a 45-overs match, reaching a strong position at drinks at 100/3 after 23 overs.

Woodridge then came back with an impressive bowling performance, dismissing Bishops for 168 inside 41 overs, with Elian Booysen taking 5/21 in 8.3 overs.

Woodridge saw off a Bishops barrage in the eight overs before lunch without losing a wicket.

They continued to bat impressively with an opening stand of 45 and then a secondwicket partnership of 76 as Kamva Dyakala top-scored with 61.

At 122/2, Woodridge looked in a comfortable position, but Bishops came back fighting, taking five wickets for 22 runs.

Panic set in and the pressure mounted as Woodridge needed 19 off the last two overs.

A quick-fire 32 not out from Booysen saw the home team edge home at 169/7.

In the other three age-group matches, Bishops won fairly comfortably.