Woodridge see off Bishops onslaught

By HeraldLIVE - 29 January 2019
The Woodridge cricket team which defeated Bishops last week is, back from left, Ian Baard, Elian Booysen, Dylan Vorster, Matthew Jenneker, Luke Biggs, Marc du Toit, Craig Saunders, Kamva Dyakala, and, front from left, Ewan Garratt, Cody Schoeman, Bjorn Ruppelt, Mark Bester and Ross Bird
Woodridge recorded an exciting victory by three wickets when they hosted Cape Town school Bishops in a first-team cricket fixture.

Bishops won the toss and elected to bat in a 45-overs match, reaching a strong position at drinks at 100/3 after 23 overs.

Woodridge then came back with an impressive bowling performance, dismissing Bishops for 168 inside 41 overs, with Elian Booysen taking 5/21 in 8.3 overs.

Woodridge saw off a Bishops barrage in the eight overs before lunch without losing a wicket.

They continued to bat impressively with an opening stand of 45 and then a secondwicket partnership of 76 as Kamva Dyakala top-scored with 61.

At 122/2, Woodridge looked in a comfortable position, but Bishops came back fighting, taking five wickets for 22 runs.

Panic set in and the pressure mounted as Woodridge needed 19 off the last two overs.

A quick-fire 32 not out from Booysen saw the home team edge home at 169/7.

In the other three age-group matches, Bishops won fairly comfortably.

