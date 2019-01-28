Spectacular Kings win
Penxe shows his style against Edinburgh
From the moment Yaw Penxe grabbed a pass 55m out from the Edinburgh line, the Isuzu Southern Kings speedster decided nobody was going to stop him.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.