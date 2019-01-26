Former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono says current coach Stuart Baxter must find a “busy” striker to replace Tokelo Rantie‚ who is back in the wilderness after Cape Town City released him from his contract without kicking a ball last month.

Rantie last featured for Bafana about two years ago when they lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on September 17 where Andile Jali scored South Africa’s only goal.

Asked to comment on Bafana’s recent struggles‚ Sono‚ who coached South Africa at the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan where they failed to get out of the group stages‚ said the national team miss a player like Rantie whose quality used to benefit Percy Tau.

“It is a bit difficult now for them with him [Rantie] not being there‚ but the coach has the experience and he will replace him with someone‚” Sono said.

“They miss a player like Rantie. He might not be the cleverest player but he is busy and cause lots of problems for opposition defenders.

“He was opening a lot of space and created many chances for Percy [Tau] and he is quick and awkward to mark and take out of the game.

“They need someone like him up-front because he did very well when he played for the country.

“Either he scored or he created chances and Tau‚ as small as he was‚ got a lot of space because Rantie was pulling defenders away.”

Bafana are currently faced with the possibility of failing to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June if they don’t to get a draw in their last group match against Libya away in March‚ but Sono is hopeful for the best.

“I think they will qualify for the Cup of Nations but like I said they miss a player like Rantie.”