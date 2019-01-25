SA forgives Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for controversial taunt at Andile Phehlukwayo

The Proteas have forgiven Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for the controversial taunt he directed at Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday.

But Proteas captain Faf du Plessis added that they have left the matter in the hands of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC are looking into the matter after they received a detailed report from the officials who handled the match and an announcement on whether Ahmed will take to the field in the third match at Centurion on Friday will be made soon.

“We forgive him because he said sorry‚” said Du Plessis on Thursday.

“He has apologised and taken responsibility for it‚ it is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now.