Larsen to field strong Chippa team

Although Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has told his players to enjoy the occasion and that there is no pressure, he will still put out a strong side against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The teams will do battle in a Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture on Saturday, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).

“It’s a nice game to be involved in. It’s not a league game and we all know where our priority is in getting out of this bottom three,” Larsen said.

“That is our key priority, but it does not mean that we don’t want to do well in the cup. So we are going to put out a very strong team to try and win the game.

“But all the pressure is on Sundowns. This a game that they are expected to win. They are the best team in the land, they have the best and most successful coach in the league.

“