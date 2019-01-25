Jomo Sono has made the stunning claim that it was his tactics as technical director that won Bafana Bafana the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Ghana‚ while head coach Clive Barker only selected the starting XI.

South Africa sensationally beat tournament favourites Ghana 3-0 at FNB Stadium on January 31‚ 1996‚ and went on to beat Tunisia 2-0 in the final on February 3.

Jomo Cosmos owner Sono was speaking at the funeral of Bafana legend and 1996 Afcon winner Philemon “Chippa” Masinga in Stilfontein‚ North West on Thursday.

Sono said‚ as technical director of Bafana in 1996‚ he had walked out of the camp after a 1-0 group stage defeat against Egypt.

He said he only returned on the condition that‚ while Barker would pick the starting XI‚ Sono would decide the tactics in the semifinal against Ghana.

"In the national team in 1996‚ I will say it now openly‚ in front of them [the Bafana players present] … I was the technical director‚” Sono said.

“We lost to Egypt. I left the national team‚ I went home. I said‚ ‘I’m not a ball boy for anybody’.

“‘I’m a technical director. If I can’t contribute don’t call me’.

“‘If I can’t’ contribute against Egypt‚ don’t appoint me’. Because I don’t want to sit there and say‚ ‘Yes‚ yes‚ yes’.

“These guys [Bafana]‚ after they lost against Egypt‚ Mark Fish‚ Lucas Radebe‚ and Dr Ramethesele came to my house and said‚ ‘No‚ come and help’.