Chippa add more spice

Chippa United have spiced up their squad ahead of their tough Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).

After an exodus of 13 players earlier this month, the Chilli Boys have brought in four new additions, including the return of former Chippa player William Twala.

The club also officially announced the arrival of Orlando Pirates on loan player Gladwin Shitolo, Bengaly Keita of Free State Stars and Zambian Donashano Malama.

Chippa coach Clinton Larsen said he was very happy with the acquisitions and with the quality players they had managed to keep.

“Malama is a Zambian international and he was the captain of Nkana in Zambia. You guys will see very soon he wears his heart on his sleeve. He is a hard man,” Larsen said.

“He brings a lot of versatility to the team like Shitolo who can play central defence, right back and defensive midfield. When we have a small squad,like we have, these type of players are key in the event of injuries or suspensions. This versatility comes in very handy.

“I said it when we signed Sitholo, it is like signing three players. I can ask him to play in midfield he will do it, whether it is a defence or attacking role. I used him in both roles in the past, and he scored goals playing a number eight role.

“Malama brings excitability and the same versatility to the team.”

The former Golden Arrows mentor said when it came to signing William Twala he did not hesitate because the former Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player compliments the way Chippa play.

“He has quick combinations and attacks the space with speed. We last saw that with him and Joseph Malongoane when they were still playing together in this Chippa team.

“Our wings were very strong. We are starting to bring that back. Twala’s awareness of space and use his speed and game intelligence made it an easy decision for us to bring him board,” Larsen said.

“Bengali Keita I have known for the past few seasons. He is a no-nonsense defender who played for Free State Stars. He takes no prisoners. We have some tough fixtures coming up ahead of us and we are going to need his experience.

“We are going to need that defensive tenacity from him.”

The coach said he didn’t want to let the cat the bag with regards to how he plans to approach Saturday’s game.

However, he did mention that he needed performance momentum.

“I do not want to give too much away. You know us coaches. We like to get information and read into and plan accordingly.

“ Frederic Nsabiyumva got his fourth booking (on Saturday against Maritzburg United) and unfortunately misses the game. But, on the opposite side, he is at least available for crucial league games.

“In terms of changes for us the most important thing is performance momentum and not necessarily wining games. That is what will win us games.

“For us its about getting the guys to understand each other on the system that we are playing and building that strong relationship among each other. As a result of that, we will get the desired results.”