Pakistan’s wicket-keeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed could find himself in hot water over a chirp he directed to Andile Phehlukwayo in Tuesday’s second ODI at Kingsmead.

During the 37th over of South Africa’s chase of 203‚ Ahmed was clearly heard by the broadcast stump mics saying:“Abey kaale‚ teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?“.

Translated literally‚ it means: ““Hey black guy‚ where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?”

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said the team did not lodge a complaint but match referee Ranjan Madugalle has taken up the matter.

Australian Paul Reiffel and South African Bongani Jele were the on-field umpires while West Indian Gregory Brathwaite was the third umpire.

They‚ along with the match referee‚ are the ones who can lodge a complaint.

“It isn’t a usual charge but the procedure has started because it isn’t a usual charge. There are certain procedures that have to be followed.

“The team hasn’t laid a complaint but the match referee has opened up the procedure to start to investigate the incident‚” Moosajee said

Ahmed’s comments are covered by the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct for player behaviour or the ICC’s anti-racism code.

Article 2 of the anti-racism code states: “The following conduct‚ if committed by a Participant at any time during‚or in relation to‚ an International Match‚ shall amount to an offence under the Anti-Racism Code:

2.1.1 Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language‚ gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend‚ insult‚ humiliate‚ intimidate‚ threaten‚ disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player‚ Player Support Personnel‚ Umpire‚ Match Referee‚ Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (includinga spectator) on the basis of their race‚ religion‚ culture‚ colour‚ descent‚ national or ethnic origin.”

If Ahmed is found to be guilty‚ he faces an imposition of four to eight suspension points.

That means he faces the possibility of missing four ODI’s/T20s or two Tests if he receives four suspension points.

Ahmed will also have to undergo a programme of education/counselling designed to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence he committed should he be found guilty.

South Africa won the second ODI in Durban by five wickets to square the five-match series at 1-all and the third ODI will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday evening.