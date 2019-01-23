Biathletes ready to rumble

Biathletes from across the Eastern Province are ready to take on the best of the best when they compete at the Highgate/DCAS/Greater Oudtshoorn Inter-Provincial competition next weekend.

This is the belief of EP team manager Arno Vosloo as the team, which comprises of over 100 athletes, prepares for the Eastern Cape and South African championships which are scheduled to take place over the next two months.

Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday, Vosloo said: “We do have quite a few athletes who have been in the sport for a while and have regularly graced the podium in other events, so it would not be a surprise if some of our athletes brought home medals, whether it be gold, silver or bronze,” Vosloo said.

The squad, which consists of A, B and development squads, were selected based on the points tally they had achieved from previous events.

“In order to be selected for the A team, athletes would need to accumulate 2,000 points or more from their events, which would equate to an SA qualifying time.

“The B team is made up of athletes who have fallen just short of the 2,000 points mark, however it also consists of an athlete overflow from the A team, so they are accommodated there,” Vosloo added.

The development team, Vosloo said, was aimed as an introductory avenue for newer athletes, who have recently come into the sport.

“Our development team is aimed at giving athletes the chance of competing on the big stage, be it provincial or national events. It’s to give them a taste of what to expect in terms of competition,” he explained.

Divisions for both teams include boys, girls, men and women with age categories ranging from U8, all the way to masters, in addition to a special needs division.

Vosloo said the team are in high spirits and have performed really well over the last couple of events, but admitted that they would face some stiff competition from the likes of the Boland, Border, Eden, Southern Free State and Western Province.