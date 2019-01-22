Warriors firmly in driving seat against Dolphins

During this period, the Dolphins bowlers toiled under the boiling sun, and with the wind blowing in strong gusts across the field, conditions were most unpleasant for both sides.

Moore and Vallie had batted carefully throughout the morning session and even stubbornly at times, sneaking the occasional short single, keeping the scoreboard ticking over and attacking the bowling whenever possible.

Moore was particularly harsh on the two spinners – Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy – hitting four sixes over the long-on and long-off boundaries and then Vallie got into the act with a six of his own off Muthusamy.

Just before tea, Vallie was first to his century, his 13th altogether. An almost suicidal single led to that rare score – a five with four overthrows – and Moore, followed just five minutes later with a reverse sweep to third man, his ninth ton in first-class cricket.

At the tea interval things looked distinctly rosy for the Warriors at 211/1 (Moore 101, Vallie 106). But at 216, Moore scooped the ball straight down cover’s throat and he was out for 102 (195 balls, 10x4, 4x6), and then, as happens so very often when one partner goes, the other departs immediately.

At 217, Vallie cut the ball and he was brilliantly caught in the slips for 110 (167 balls, 12 x4, 1x6). Both were victims of medium-pacer Keith Dudgeon. Moore and Vallie’s partnership of 216 was a new Warriors’ second-wicket partnership record against the Dolphins, but short of the overall franchise record of 249 held by Michael Price and Colin Ackermann against the Titans in Port Elizabeth in 2013-2014.

New boy Matthew Breetzke and Jon-Jon Smuts then added 18 runs before Smuts was out for 10 at 235/4.

Breetzke, fighting for a permanent spot in the Warriors’ squad, batted well with some attractive drives. He and experienced Lesiba Ngoepe kept the scoreboard moving and brought up the 300 in the 90th over. Ngoepe was severe on anything pitched short, but he was run out for 39 going for an impossible single at 312/5.

Dudgeon was the most successful Dolphins bowler with 2/62 off 21 overs. The scene is perfectly set now for young guns Breetzke, on 45, and his new partner, Sinethemba Qeshile, 10 not out, to continue aggressively on Tuesday.