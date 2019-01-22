St Andrew’s retain the Settlers title

St Andrew’s College won the annual Settlers Cup Quadrangular tennis tournament against Union High, Kingswood and Graeme on Sunday.

Starting well with a 12-0 win over Kingswood, St Andrew’s followed up with a solid 8-4 result against Graeme, staying focused in a much more tense encounter.

That led to a final against Union to decide the winners.

St Andrew’s started well with good singles wins by captain Ignus Potgieter, Nic Rogan and Robbie Houghton, as well as doubles wins for Nic Brotherton and Tiro Segalo.

The second round saw St Andrew’s building on the lead and they eventually took the fixture 9-3, retaining the Settlers Cup they won last year.

● An unbeaten century by captain Guy Rushmere rescued the St Andrew’s first team in their cricket match against Selborne in East London on Saturday, which ended in a draw.

Sent in to bat, the visitors found it tough going in the first hour as Selborne reduced them to 29/2.

Rushmere was joined by Matthew Schaefer and they showed composure and resilience against the movement the Selborne bowlers were generating.

As the conditions settled down, the pair accelerated the run rate and their 135-run partnership enabled St Andrew’s to declare at lunch, setting up an exciting run-chase of 230 in 56 overs.

Rushmere finished on 122 not out off 162 balls (11 fours, four sixes), while Schaefer showed great determination in his 52.

Selborne were quiet at the start of their innings on what was now a superb batting pitch, with a strong westerly wind blowing. St Andrew’s waited for a Selborne onslaught, but it never happened and the game finished with the home side on 140/4.

Jason Bader (57) and Callen Watson (44) were the main contributors for Selborne.

● The St Andrew’s golfers competed against DF Malherbe from Port Elizabeth for the first time at Humewood on Friday.

Three pairs, playing betterball with a scrambled drive because of the gale force wind, set off with much enthusiasm in the first fixture of the year.

Scoring was tough, but the St Andrew’s golfers successfully managed the elements better than their opponents and comfortably beat them 3-0.

The best St Andrew’s player on the day was Ethan Beedzke, who managed four birdies, while Kyle Letherby had two and Matt Pope and Michell Lowe one each.