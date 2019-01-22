"No pressure to win cup," says Clinton Larsen

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has told his players to “enjoy the occasion" and that "there is no pressure” ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Port Elizabeth based professional side are coming off a timely Absa Premierships bottom of the league victory over Martizburg United. They beat the Team of Choice 2-0 at the weekend and now former Golden Arrows mentor Larsen told his players to relax and take the game as it comes on Saturday.

“Sundowns are the best team in the league, it is going to be difficult. But there is no pressure on us. The most important thing for us is to do well in the league and climb out of the zone that we are in,” Larsen said.

“The boys can go out and enjoy the occasion against Sundowns. Sometimes having that little bit of freedom and lack of pressure gets you to perform and gets the results.

“Our focus is on the league. There is no pressure in winning the cup. If we get further in the cup so be it, but our immediate target is just to concentrate on picking up points in the league.

“So we will wait and see, maybe one of two of the guys who didn’t play will get an opportunity to play against Sundowns. We are looking forward to that game,” he said.

Last season, Chippa beat ABC Motsepe League outfit Phiva Young Stars 2-0 to proceed to the next stage of the competition.

However, the Chilli Boys' journey in the tournament was short-lived and they were booted out by Free State Stars after losing 2-1 in the last 16 stage.

The furthest the team has gone in the Nedbank Cup is reaching the semi-finals in 2017, a tie they lost 4-0 to SuperSport United.