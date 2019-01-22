New face trains with Kings

“We are considering all the flyhalves for Saturday’s game. At this stage we are looking to the future and if we think a player had potential and fulfills certain skills we will give them a chance.”

At the start of January, the Kings were blanked 38-0 by a second string Edinburgh team in a one-sided clash at Murrayfield.

Davids said Kings prop Rossouw de Klerk would be going for a scan after injuring his shoulder against Cheetahs.

“We are waiting for the result of that scan, but it is does not look good. Another prop Schalk Ferreira injured his back during scrum training today. He is being treated and we are hoping for the best.”

The Kings coach said his team were putting a big emphasis on getting their set piece right for the Edinburgh visit.

“We have to get our scrums right and we need quality lineout ball. That will be important for us,” the coach said.

“The Kings must also sharpen up in attack. Regarding our game management, I felt there were times when we could have made better decisions, specially when we were playing with the wind.

“It is learning curve for these guys and we have been working really hard. We have been looking at ourselves and examining where we can improve going forward.

“We know the threats Edinburgh pose and they are a quality side if you look at what they did to us in the first game. The Kings know Edinburgh start with a high pace and intensity.

“In our last game against them they were able to score very quickly and we had to pay catch-up. When you go onto the field you have got be switched on from the start.

“You have to keep the ball and stay in the fight. That will be a massive focus for us as we prepare for Saturday’s clash.”

The Kings have only won one of their opening 12 matches this season and will be desperate to pick up a rare win in front of their home fans.