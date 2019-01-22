Despatch Powerlifter ready for battle

Despatch strongman Eben Booyens will be raring to go as he looks to pull on the green and gold for the first time in three powerlifting disciplines.

Booyens will compete alongside a number of powerlifters as they descend on Cape Recife High School to take part in the Eastern Cape Powerlifting Championships on Saturday.

Having represented the country for the bench press previously, Booyens, who competed at the EC Bench Press Championships in October last year, said selection to the EC team and possible qualification for the national side would take him one step closer to fulfilling another dream.

“I have represented South Africa previously at the World Bench Press Championships, however, to obtain my colours for all three disciplines would be amazing.

“I have been working hard on all three disciplines and there are a few goals I have in sight. But I know it could have been difficult had my training program not been up to standard,” Booyens added.

Booyens said his training was focused mainly on the squat, bench press and deadlift with the addition of assistance work in a bid to strengthen any weak points.