Despatch Powerlifter ready for battle
Eben Booyens hopes to break more records at Eastern Cape Championships
Despatch strongman Eben Booyens will be raring to go as he looks to pull on the green and gold for the first time in three powerlifting disciplines.
Booyens will compete alongside a number of powerlifters as they descend on Cape Recife High School to take part in the Eastern Cape Powerlifting Championships on Saturday.
Having represented the country for the bench press previously, Booyens, who competed at the EC Bench Press Championships in October last year, said selection to the EC team and possible qualification for the national side would take him one step closer to fulfilling another dream.
“I have represented South Africa previously at the World Bench Press Championships, however, to obtain my colours for all three disciplines would be amazing.
“I have been working hard on all three disciplines and there are a few goals I have in sight. But I know it could have been difficult had my training program not been up to standard,” Booyens added.
Booyens said his training was focused mainly on the squat, bench press and deadlift with the addition of assistance work in a bid to strengthen any weak points.
“Balancing between work and training can be a challenge at times but thankfully I have managed to make it work. I spend a lot of my free time in the gym, while I also do additional work at my home gym just to make sure I am in good shape ahead of any competition,” Booyens added.
At least 17 athletes will display their best squat, bench press and deadlifts in the hope of claiming a spot on the South African team to compete at the powerlifting national championships to be hosted in Potchefstroom at the end of March.
Jacqueline Harding, secretary at the EC Powerlifting Federation, said the event would filter out the best of the best to compete against some of the leading powerlifters in the country.
“Entries for the competition closed last week. Entry forms were made available last year already, however, due to the school holidays, some of the younger lifters did not train in order to be ready for the event,” she said.
Harding said certain athletes, who have competed in and won their respective categories over the last 12 months, automatically earned a spot on the team for the nationals.
She further said there was a number of other lifters who also stood a chance of making the grade after this weekend's event.
“In addition to the winning athletes who will be called to the EC team having qualified in the last 12 months, I would say at least 10 of the lifters competing this weekend have a good chance of making the team,” Harding commented.
Harding said a number of weight categories will be contested at the competition from sub-junior all the way up to masters categories.
Once drawn into their respective categories, lifters will commence with their various lifts and those who meet the criteria, then eligible for selection.
Proceedings get underway with lifters weigh-ins, classification and warm-ups, with the action scheduled to start from 10 am.