Clinton Larsen hopes for longer stay at Chippa United
Chilli Boys coach looking to bring stability at Port Elizabeth-based Premiership club
Chippa United mentor Clinton Larsen is hoping to put an end to the revolving door of coaches and thereby bring about stability to the club.
Contracted only until the end of the season, Larsen has expressed interest in a longer stay with the Chilli Boys.
“I would like to bring a little bit of stability,” Larsen said.
“I have done that in the past at Bloemfontein Celtic and I have done it at Golden Arrows where I stayed for three years."
“I am not the type who likes to jump around from job to job and hopefully (when) we get out of this situation I can do the same here. I am looking forward to being here for a very long time if it works out that way."
The Port Elizabeth-based professional outfit are notorious for the chopping and changing of their coaching staff.
The club is already on its fifth coach for season which is just past the half way mark stage.
Trigger-happy Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengsi’s first victim this season was Vladislav Heric, who was appointed ahead of the start of the campaign but was fired without taking charge of a game.
He was replaced by Dan Malesela, who gave way to Eric Tinkler. Joel Masutha took over from Tinkler in early December and was only in charge as an interim coach for five games, none of which he managed to win.
“You know football may have a different way of deciding my fate, but I’d like to be here for a longer time and hopefully this is a start of good things to come,” he said.
The former Bafana Bafana made an impressive debut at his new home on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Maritzburg. Despite the win over the Team of Choice, Chippa remain second from the bottom on the log with 15 points from 18 games.
The Chilli Boys have a tough match this week as they host Mamelodi Sundown in a Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.