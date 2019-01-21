Clinton Larsen hopes for longer stay at Chippa United

Chippa United mentor Clinton Larsen is hoping to put an end to the revolving door of coaches and thereby bring about stability to the club.

Contracted only until the end of the season, Larsen has expressed interest in a longer stay with the Chilli Boys.

“I would like to bring a little bit of stability,” Larsen said.

“I have done that in the past at Bloemfontein Celtic and I have done it at Golden Arrows where I stayed for three years."

“I am not the type who likes to jump around from job to job and hopefully (when) we get out of this situation I can do the same here. I am looking forward to being here for a very long time if it works out that way."

The Port Elizabeth-based professional outfit are notorious for the chopping and changing of their coaching staff.