Blow for the Warriors as two stalwarts sidelined
The Warriors will be without two of their of senior kingpins when they contest their 4-Day Franchise Series match against the Dolphins at Buffalo Park in East London from Monday. The team’s leading wickettaker, Simon Harmer, has a broken finger and batsman Colin Ackermann has a rib injury, meaning the team will be robbed of some serious experience for the encounter.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.