Blow for the Warriors as two stalwarts sidelined

The Warriors will be without two of their of senior kingpins when they contest their 4-Day Franchise Series match against the Dolphins at Buffalo Park in East London from Monday. The team’s leading wickettaker, Simon Harmer, has a broken finger and batsman Colin Ackermann has a rib injury, meaning the team will be robbed of some serious experience for the encounter.

