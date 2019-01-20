Clinical Pakistan win opening ODI match against SA in Port Elizabeth

South Africa knew coming into the series that Pakistan would not be a walkover.

And so it proved at St George’s Park on Saturday as Imam-ul-Haq made 86 to help the tourists claim a five-wicket victory in the first of the five matches with five balls to spare.

There were some nervy moments for the visitors towards the latter part of their chase but the experienced Mohammad Hafeez managed to steer them home with a fine, unbeaten 71.

Pakistan had not lost to the home side on three previous occasions at the coastal venue and they were just a step ahead of Faf du Plessis’s men in this game despite a 108 not out from Hashim Amla and an impressive 93 from debutant Rassie van der Dussen.

But the Proteas total of 266 for only two wickets was always going to be an in-between target against an attacking side like Pakistan, even on a surface that played on the slow side.

Their innings lacked the necessary acceleration in the last 10 overs and that will be something the Proteas will want to rectify in the second game in Durban on Tuesday.

If there was any Pakistani mental scarring from the Test series, not much of it showed.

The conditions were obviously more favourable for the visitors and openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman were full of confidence in their start taking Kagiso Rabada for 15 in his second over and got their team off to a flyer.