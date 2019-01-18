One day is finally here for Rassie
With two T20 internationals under his belt, the attacking right-hander is champing at the bit to prove himself in the longer white-ball version and book a berth in the Proteas squad for the World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.