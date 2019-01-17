Larsen adds more speed at Chippa ahead of Maritzburg game

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is looking to add more speed to the Chilli Boys style of play ahead of their Absa Premiership game against Maritzburg United, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, on Saturday (3.30pm).

“Chippa already has its identity and I am not here to change that. I do believe that they have the players to play a particular brand of football which is possession based, but I would like to add the speed factor into our play, something I felt was missing,” Larsen said.

“We do have the ability to be more punitive as a team and I don’t think that’s the case. So, I do not want to be a one dimensional team. I want us to be versatile and have different types of attacks.”

Larsen was roped in by club boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi in an attempt to save the club from relegation after firing Joel Masutha last week.

Chippa are lying second from the bottom of the log with 12 points from 17 matches.

The former Bafana Bafana player, who parted ways with Golden Arrows in December, is confident that with his coaching style and management he will be able to save the Chilli Boys from dropping out of the league.

Larsen said in the past the Port Elizabeth based soccer side put more focus on the ball possession side of the game and neglected other areas.