Kings name experienced team

All eyes on PRO14 derby against Cheetahs

Isuzu Southern Davids head coach Deon Davids has selected an experienced match-day squad to face the Cheetahs at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday. There are six changes to the starting XV that lost to Edinburgh at Murrayfield two weeks ago. Loosehead prop Schalk Ferreira will make a return to the side, together with hooker Michael Willemse in the changes to the front row.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.