Federer and Nadal stay on track

Roger Federer ground out a tough three-set win to make the Australian Open third round for an incredible 20th straight year on Wednesday, with long-time rival Rafael Nadal also safely through in his drive towards an 18th Grand Slam title.

Women’s defending champion Caroline Wozniacki also progressed to set up a mouthwatering clash with in-form former world No 1 Maria Sharapova.

On an overcast day at Melbourne Park, second seed Angelique Kerber, the 2016 winner, and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens joined the big guns in round three, but the women’s side also saw a top 10 player crash.

Ninth seed Kiki Bertens, who raced through the rankings last year after winning three titles, was whipped in three sets by Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Federer might be 37 but he is not showing his age, with British qualifier Dan Evans the latest to fall under his spell as he works towards a third successive Australian crown and 21st major victory.

He defeated Evans at Wimbledon last year with the loss of just eight games, but it was a much harder assignment this time, winning 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/3) 6-3 on the Rod Laver Arena. “I think if I could have pulled away earlier in the match it might have been easier,” the third seed said.

“He played very well, it was hard to pull away.”

The Swiss star plays American Taylor Fritz next.

If he goes on to win the tournament, he will become the first man ever to claim seven or more titles at two Grand Slams, having already won eight Wimbledons.

Nadal had an easier route to round three, outclassing local hope Matthew Ebden 6-3 6-2 6-2.

The Spaniard is bidding for his own slice of history by becoming the first man in the Open era, and only the third in history along with Emerson and Rod Laver, to win each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.

“I played a solid match, I was happy with the way I served. I did a few things very well,” Nadal, who plays Australian Alex de Minaur next, said

“It is an honour to play here. It was a great atmosphere.”

Sixth seed Marin Cilic, who lost in the final to Federer last year, had no such dramas, grinding past American Mackenzie McDonald in four sets and plays Spanish 26th seed Fernando Verdasco next.