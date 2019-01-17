City eclipse Stars as Chiefs spear Usuthu

Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche and lively winger Gift Links both scored twice as Cape Town City completed a club record 5-0 victory over hapless Free State Stars in their Absa Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Putsche added to his strike against Baroka FC at the weekend with a brace, one from the penalty spot, while the excellent Links bagged two to go with a goal from Siphelele Mthembu.

Woeful Stars never really looked like scoring and finished the game with 10 men as Sifiso Hlubi received a straight red card for a poor tackle.

The home side also lost a player late on when defender Taariq Fielies received a straight red, which will have more of an impact for the side in coming games.

The result sees City move to within six points of league leaders BidVest Wits from the same number of games, while Stars remain four points above the relegation zone, though they have played a game more than their rivals.

Kaizer Chiefs put in a polished attacking performance, though less so in defence, as they intelligently dismantled AmaZulu 3-2 in a scoreline that flattered Usuthu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Marc Van Heerden's own goal in the first minute put AmaZulu on the back foot but in an exciting second half exChiefs winger Ovidy Karuru equalised in the 62nd, while Bernard Parker smashed Chiefs back into the lead in the 64th.

Willard Katsande’s 79thminute strike appeared to earn a comfortable victory for Chiefs, but Van Heerden’s goal in the 93rd made the game seem closer than it had been.

Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp sensibly rested Khama Billiat, who had been especially ineffective in his past two games, having taken too much of the attacking responsibility for Chiefs at the start of the season.

In another Wednesday game, Mamelodi Sundowns moved up to third after a narrow, action-packed 1-0 victory over bottom-placed Maritzburg United in Pretoria.

A stinging shot from captain Hlompho Kekana settled the result and pushed Sundowns to 28, behind leaders Bidvest Wits (33) and Orlando Pirates (31) who have played three games more. It could have been a goal fest given all the opportunities, but it was a poor showing from the attackers.

However, Maritzburg did not look like a side at the bottom as they also had chances.

“We can’t buy anything with good football,” coach Muhsin Ertugral, who has lost all three games since his arrival to try and bail out the team, said.

“It was a difficult game, all about the result really,” his Sundowns counterpart, Pitso Mosimane, said. –