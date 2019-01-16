Tense derby clash on cards
Cheetahs will have tails up, says Southern Kings coach
The Cheetahs will have their tails up and tensions will run high in the first PRO14 South African derby of the season on Friday, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids said.
The Kings go into the clash on the back of a heavy 38-0 defeat against Edinburgh, while the Cheetahs will arrive in Port Elizabeth in a confident mood after beating Zebre.
“It is a derby game and it will be intense. Both teams will be out for a win,” Davids said.
“After beating Zebre in their last game the Cheetahs will have their tails in the air and will want to continue with that form.
“We were not happy with our performance against Edinburgh and we want to improve 50 to 100 percent from where we were. That will be our focus.
“The Kings want to do well at home and ensure that when we play here we get points and good results before we go on long European tour.”
After Friday’s game the Kings host Edinburgh at the Madibaz Stadium next Saturday, before facing the Cheetahs for a second time in Bloemfontein on February 2.
We must get things right and build momentum and continuityDeon Davids, Southern Kings head coach
“We must get things right and build momentum and continuity going forward,” the coach said.
“The Kings want to minimise our fundamental mistakes. You cannot concede 19 or 20 points in the first 15 minutes of a game and then play catch up rugby.
Davids said the Kings would have to be wary of several quality players in the Cheetahs side.
“They have got some quality players in their team and we know that the strengths of Malcolm Jaer and the back three.
“We will have to look after the ball and when we kick we must create opportunities. On defence we have to ensure we take time and space away from the Cheetahs where we can.
“But we will be more focused on our own game than that of the Cheetahs.”
Friday’s game will see a fascinating duel between rival scrumhalves Sarel Pretorius (Kings) and Rudy Paige (Cheetahs).
Paige has praised his opposite number while acknowledging the quality of halfbacks in the PRO14.
“The quality of the scrumhalves is unbelievably high in this competition, and everyone has their own, different strengths,” Paige said.
“This means that if you get an opportunity to play, you need to be at your best. Sarel is a really good player with plenty of experience.
“He is the kind of player that will keep you busy for 80 minutes. But for me, the most important thing is to make sure that I focus on my own game and give the best for my team.”
“There is a lot of excitement for this game because of how competitive South Africans are. Both teams definitely want the bragging rights for the derby. With that in mind, Friday night’s game should be a really tough derby,” said Paige.
Pretorius predicted an exciting clash at the Madibaz Stadium.
“South African derbies are known to be some of the most exciting, and this weekend will be no different,” Pretorius said.
“ Not only will the rivalry be evident on the field, but the fans too will want to be the ones bragging at the end of 80 minutes. We can expect nothing less than the best on and off the field on Friday.”