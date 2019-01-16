Tense derby clash on cards

The Cheetahs will have their tails up and tensions will run high in the first PRO14 South African derby of the season on Friday, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids said.

The Kings go into the clash on the back of a heavy 38-0 defeat against Edinburgh, while the Cheetahs will arrive in Port Elizabeth in a confident mood after beating Zebre.

“It is a derby game and it will be intense. Both teams will be out for a win,” Davids said.

“After beating Zebre in their last game the Cheetahs will have their tails in the air and will want to continue with that form.

“We were not happy with our performance against Edinburgh and we want to improve 50 to 100 percent from where we were. That will be our focus.

“The Kings want to do well at home and ensure that when we play here we get points and good results before we go on long European tour.”

After Friday’s game the Kings host Edinburgh at the Madibaz Stadium next Saturday, before facing the Cheetahs for a second time in Bloemfontein on February 2.