Sangweni could be on his way out at Chippa

Chippa United are on the verge of parting ways with midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni ahead of their Absa Premiership fixture against Maritzburg United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Sangweni returned to the Port Elizabeth-based professional side at the start of the season after his short stint at Orlando Pirates.

The Herald was informed by a reliable source that the 29-year-old player was served with a letter on Tuesday morning to stop training with the team with immediate effect.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player’s exit is part of a clear-out process that has seen 10 players laid off heading into the second half of the season.

When asked whether Sangweni has parted ways with Chippa new chief executive officer Morgan Mammila said: “No, not yet. We are still