Sangweni could be on his way out at Chippa
Former Sundowns, Pirates player told to stop training with first team
Chippa United are on the verge of parting ways with midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni ahead of their Absa Premiership fixture against Maritzburg United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Sangweni returned to the Port Elizabeth-based professional side at the start of the season after his short stint at Orlando Pirates.
The Herald was informed by a reliable source that the 29-year-old player was served with a letter on Tuesday morning to stop training with the team with immediate effect.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns player’s exit is part of a clear-out process that has seen 10 players laid off heading into the second half of the season.
When asked whether Sangweni has parted ways with Chippa new chief executive officer Morgan Mammila said: “No, not yet. We are still
looking into what is best for the team when it comes to his services.
“We are in a situation now where we are looking more into players that will fight and are hungry.
“He is not hungry enough for Chippa United,” he said.
“There is a possibility that he (Sangweni) could part ways with the team. We are in busy in talks with him right now.”
Other players who have left are former captain James Owkuosa and long-serving player Buyani Sali as well as Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe and Botswana duo Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Kabelo Seakanyeng.
Former Cape Town All Stars midfielder Zaphaniah Mbokoma, Miguel Timm, Jabulani Shongwe, Thato Mokeke and Nkosinathi Mthiyane have also been sent packing.