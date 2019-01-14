Warriors are not giving up series hopes
Coach Rivash Gobind has not given up on the title race just yet and has impressed on his team that they need to keep winning in their final three matches and then see how the other results go.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.