Kings hooker linked to Edinburgh

It appears that not even the arrival of rich new owners has been enough to persuade Isuzu Southern Kings skipper Michael Willemse to stay in Port Elizabeth.

Reports suggest that the highly rated 25-year-old will head to Murrayfield to play for Edinburgh after the current PRO14 campaign.

Coincidentally, the Kings played Edinburgh at Murrayfield in their last outing when Willemse played off the bench after returning to the side after injury.

When asked to confirm whether Willemse was leaving, Kings officials said they would only comment later.

Willemse could be aiming to emulate another Kings player Cornell du Preez who left Port Elizabeth to play for Edinburgh and was later picked to play for Scotland.

Willemse was schooled at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth and represented Eastern Province at junior level before heading for Cape Town where he played for the Ikey Tigers in the 2013 Varsity Cup.

He was on Western Province’s books between 2013 and 2016, before returning to Port Elizabeth.

He had a brief stint in Johannesburg at the Lions in 2017 before returning to the Kings, who made him their captain.