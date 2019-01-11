Old Grey looking to up their game

Tavcor Commercial Old Grey will be aiming to bounce back strongly when they host traditional rivals PECC in their NMB Premier League cricket match on Saturday.

The log leaders suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Motherwell at NU2 Stadium last Saturday and will want to hit straight back with a victory.

PECC have struggled this season and are also coming off a loss against SA Home Loans Unions last weekend.

They are a better side than their record suggests and will be desperate to prove that against the former league champions. It will be a tough weekend for PECC as they face Jendamark United on the St George’s Park B field on Sunday.

Union have a skip in their step after their comfortable win over PECC and will hope to continue that success against SUPERSPAR Despatch, who battled in the first half.

Also on Saturday, newcomers Bloemendal will have their hands full with a buoyant Motherwell side, while United face a searching examination when they host Mechatronic Uitenhage, who were impressive in their first half.

Second-placed Uitenhage have a cracker of weekend and on Sunday will host BLG Gelvandale, who are joint third with United. Bizarrely, the two Madibaz sides have yet to play a 50-over match in the premier league between them due mainly to examinations and national tournaments.

They will be in action for the first time on the weekend of January 26 and 27.