Larsen relishes Chippa challenge
New Chilli Boys coach says next game is a must-win
The Port Elizabeth based professional soccer club on Wednesday fired coach Joel Masutha and replaced him with former Bafana Bafana player Larsen, who parted ways with Golden Arrows in late December.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.